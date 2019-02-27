Sports Scholarships awarded at Letterkenny Institute of Technology

A total of 33 Sports Scholarships were awarded in LYIT on Monday 25th February to full time students who are committed members of the sports programme.

The Sports Scholarship recipients were;

Athletics/Shot Putt: James Kelly, St Johnston

Badminton: Oscar Lim Xing Zhe, Letterkenny

Basketball: Ruta Balezentyte, Ballyshannon

Aisling Nee, Letterkenny

Peter Lynch, Letterkenny

Boxing: Matthew McCole, Dungloe

GAA: Saskia Boyle, Burtonport

Zoe Campbell, Cloghan

Victoria Kelly, Raphoe

Aoife McColgan, Malin

Danielle McDevitt, Glenties

Darragh Black, Milford

Michael Langan, Creeslough

Caoimhin Marley, Letterkenny

Peadar Mogan, Mountcharles

Danny Rodgers, Burtonport

Hurling: Maccauley Carr, Buncrana

Ryan Hilferty, Letterkenny

Caolan McDermott, Buncrana

Soccer: Lauren Cregan, Clonmany

Nicole Gordon, Clonmany

Zoe Green, Rathmullan

Amy Hyndman, Ballinful, Co Sligo

Zoe McGlynn, Raphoe

Jamie Bell, Ballybofey

Stephen Doherty, Buncrana

Adam Duffy, Fahan

Connor Gormley, Ramelton

Ciaran Kelly, Letterkenny

Pat Loughrey, Buncrana,

Sean McBride, Ballybofey

Jason McCallion, Muff

Keelan McGill, Fintown

Paul Hannigan, President of LYIT, who presented these awards at a lunch in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, thanked the scholars for representing LYIT in their chosen sport and congratulated them on their scholarship achievement. He also made reference to the need for good time management between academic studies and sports and he urged all scholars to ensure that they continue to successfully progress in their studies as well as their chosen sport. Paul also welcomed the improved gender balance among the scholars and he attributed this to the growing interest in Ladies Soccer and Ladies GAA.