Sports Scholarships awarded at Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Students from the Lyit who were presented with their sports scholarship awards on Monday Pitured with Paul Hannigan President Lyit who presented the awards ,Henry McGarvey VP Corperate affairs & Finance Lyit ,Paddy Gallagher Student Officer Lyit and Billy Bennett VP Academic Affairs & Registrer Lyit .

A total of 33 Sports Scholarships were awarded in LYIT on Monday 25th February to full time students who are committed members of the sports programme.

The Sports Scholarship recipients were;
Athletics/Shot Putt: James Kelly, St Johnston

Badminton: Oscar Lim Xing Zhe, Letterkenny

Basketball: Ruta Balezentyte, Ballyshannon
Aisling Nee, Letterkenny
Peter Lynch, Letterkenny

Boxing: Matthew McCole, Dungloe

GAA: Saskia Boyle, Burtonport
Zoe Campbell, Cloghan
Victoria Kelly, Raphoe
Aoife McColgan, Malin
Danielle McDevitt, Glenties
Darragh Black, Milford
Michael Langan, Creeslough
Caoimhin Marley, Letterkenny
Peadar Mogan, Mountcharles
Danny Rodgers, Burtonport

Hurling: Maccauley Carr, Buncrana
Ryan Hilferty, Letterkenny
Caolan McDermott, Buncrana

Soccer: Lauren Cregan, Clonmany
Nicole Gordon, Clonmany
Zoe Green, Rathmullan
Amy Hyndman, Ballinful, Co Sligo
Zoe McGlynn, Raphoe
Jamie Bell, Ballybofey
Stephen Doherty, Buncrana
Adam Duffy, Fahan
Connor Gormley, Ramelton
Ciaran Kelly, Letterkenny
Pat Loughrey, Buncrana,
Sean McBride, Ballybofey
Jason McCallion, Muff
Keelan McGill, Fintown

Paul Hannigan, President of LYIT, who presented these awards at a lunch in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, thanked the scholars for representing LYIT in their chosen sport and congratulated them on their scholarship achievement. He also made reference to the need for good time management between academic studies and sports and he urged all scholars to ensure that they continue to successfully progress in their studies as well as their chosen sport. Paul also welcomed the improved gender balance among the scholars and he attributed this to the growing interest in Ladies Soccer and Ladies GAA.

