Short Stay Ward expected to reopen next month

Its expected the Short Stay Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital will reopen next month.

It was announced previously that 10 beds on the ward would reopen in December last however it was claimed the recruitment of nurses led to it being delayed.

At yesterday’s Regional Health Forum meeting it was confirmed to Councillor Gerry McMonagle that an additional 12-15 nurses will be deployed to the hospital next month to enable hospital management reopen the ward as well as staffing the hospital’s dedicated stroke ward.

Councillor McMonagle says he is confident this most recent deadline can be met: