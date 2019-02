People living in Donegal and the border region are at a greater risk of poverty.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 25.7pc of residents living in Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo were struggling financially in 2017.

This is in sharp contrast to those living in Dublin and the midwest, who are less than half as likely to fall into poverty.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says that the figures should be a wakeup call for the Government: