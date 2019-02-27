North West Sporting Pathways Programme launched

A partnership programme spearheaded by Donegal County Council, Donegal Sports Partnership and Derry City and Strabane District Council to progress the development of coaches across the North West region has been launched.

The North West Sporting Pathways Programme is funded by the North West Development Fund in partnership with and supported by the Executive Office and the Irish Government.

Speaking at the launch at the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane, An Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Seamus O’Domhnaill, said the initiative is designed to complement the work being done to promote new training techniques, and to widen the options for players to reach their potential.

“I am delighted to be part of this project launch and to see at first-hand how we can work in collaboration to increase participation in sport which will, in turn, bring about positive change in health and well-being across the North West. This project is funded through the North West Development Fund and is another example of how both councils are working with government departments on both sides of the border to collectively resource the regions key priorities. These include the delivery of measures to support social and community cohesion and well-being,” Cllr O’Domhnaill commented.

Coordinator of Donegal Sports Partnership, Myles Sweeney, welcomed the investment in sport. Mr Sweeney spoke of the importance of regional sports development and partnership in raising the profile of minority sports across the North West of Ireland.

Chair of the North West Regional Development Group, Councillor Gus Hastings, said: “The North West Sporting Pathways programme is a further positive collaboration through the North West Regional Development Group and the North West Strategic Growth Partnership that can have a positive impact on the health and well-being of the public in both Council areas.

“The programme will create new pathways for young people in their chosen sport by organising coaching and development structures on a cross-border basis, and pooling our resources to give participants the best possible chance of progressing.”

In his address, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, said: “I am delighted to launch this exciting new project which will enhance the standard of coaching on offer locally, increase participation numbers in grass roots sport and create more opportunities for athletes to progress in their chosen sport.”

As part of the launch, children aged between six and 12 who are taking part in a multi-sport camp had the opportunity to participate in multiple sports and activities that will improve skills development through play and games.