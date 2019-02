Loganair’s new service between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted has commenced operations.

The new operator was appointed following the collapse of FlyBMI.

The route runs twice daily on a 49-seater jet aircraft with an early morning departure each day.

A spokesperson for the airport says; maintaining frequent, convenient and competitively priced air services to and from London is vitally important and this route is vital for the economic development of the North West region.