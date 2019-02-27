Gaeltacht primary schools to benefit from STEM programme

16 Gaeltacht primary schools across the country are to benefit from a special STEM programme.

An Chruinne a special education programme in science, technology, engineering and mathematics is to be rolled out in 4 schools in Donegal to encourage an interest in STEM subjects amongst pupils.

Michael Heaney, Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta says the initiative was undertaken as they felt there was a need for these sectors to be promoted at a younger level with a particular focus this year on girls: