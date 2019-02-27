Further clarity sought over protection of cross border services

A Donegal County Councillor is calling for further clarity as to how cross border services will be protected post- Brexit.

The Government has indicated that its bill of potential Brexit laws would ensure that cross border cooperation in health would continue in the event of a no deal however concern still remains that this region could be impacted going forward.

The issue was raised at the latest sitting of the Regional Health Forum by Cllr Ciaran Brogan.

He says a lot of residents in Donegal depend heavily on services in Derry and that has to be safeguarded from any effects of a hard Brexit: