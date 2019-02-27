Finn Harps ‘Match Night’ arrangements for Sligo Rovers game



Friday night sees the first Northwest Derby of the season as Harps welcome Sligo

Rovers. Kick-off at Finn Park is at 8pm and supporters are asked to arrive early to

avoid congestion.

Match arrangements are as follows:

While tickets will be available on the night, supporters are strongly advised to buy

tickets in advance from the below outlets to avoid queuing:

Michael Murphy Sports Letterkenny,

The Hatter, Main Street Ballybofey,

McKelvey’s Bar Ballybofey,

Barretts, Ballybofey,

McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford,

Mac’s Newsagents, Buncrana,

The Coach House, Donegal Town,

Kernans, Newtoncunningham.

Melly’s Cafe, Killybegs

Tickets will be on sale on match night at a kiosk on Navenny Street and also at

Chestnut Road (Aldi side) but it is advised to buy your tickets as soon as possible.

Better still, there is still time to pick up your season ticket from the Finn Harps

clubhouse between 11am and 5pm on weekdays or via the main page of the finnharps.ie website.

Note there is a bus running to the game from Letterkenny. All welcome on these and

they are always great craic!

Prices are as follows:

Adult €12

Concession €10

Secondary €5

Primary €5 (FREE if accompanied).

Supporters wishing to access limited seating area will need to purchase regular

ticket and then pay additional €3 inside the ground. We would advise supporters

looking to watch match from the seated area to arrive early as limited number will

be available on a first come, first served basis.

Supporters are requested to arrive early to avoid congestion near kick off time and

those approaching from the south Donegal should allow extra time due to the roadworks.

The Gardai will be assisting on the Donegal Road in the run up to kick off, but delays are still possible.

We appreciate your co-operation and patience with stop and search stewards at

each gate. Both home and away fans are liable to be searched and supporters are

reminded that alcohol is not permitted in the ground. As always, fans around the world can access live updates and interaction via Mobstats

Traffic Arrangements around Finn Park.

Those attending the game are asked to use car-parks situated close to the ground:

Town car park at McElhinney’s

Navenny car park

Supervalu car park

Gardai will be in place to ensure the smooth operation of traffic arrangements around

Finn Park. Road Closures will come into effect at 18:00pm and will remain until

20.30pm. They will be closed again at 21.30pm until 22.30pm.

Away Fans

We look forward to welcoming Sligo supporters to Finn Park. Away fans are

requested to enter ground via Chestnut Road (Aldi side). We appreciate your co-

operation and patience with stop and search stewards at gate. Away fans will have

the river end of the gantry side of the ground while stand, town end terrace and town

end of gantry side are reserved for home supporters.

Coaches and cars for away supporters are asked to park in McElhinney’s.