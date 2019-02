The Dáil is today debating the new laws needed to protect Ireland if the UK crashes out of Europe.

Government sources say they think a no deal scenario is less likely after changes to strategy in the UK.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle speaking during the debate told the Dail that the bill has arrived too late particularly for counties like Donegal.

He says Donegal has become an unwilling witness to the persistent lack of economic development in the North West: