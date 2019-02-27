Donegal had lowest rate of penalty points in 2017

Donegal had the lowest rate of drivers with penalty points in 2017 while more than 1 in 5 drivers in Wexford had penalty points, the highest rate in Ireland.

According to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office 12.9% of drivers in the county were issued with penalty points in 2017.

The Central Statistics Office has published Regional SDGs Ireland 2017, containing 70 indicators on regional life in Ireland.

The report, the third in the series, has been re-ordered in line with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, a set of global development targets adopted by the United Nations member countries in September 2015.

The latest CSO figures also showed Donegal to have the lowest proportion of women holding local government seats at 8.1% while the highest percentage was recorded in Dun Laoghaire – Rathdown at 42.5%.

Commuters from the Mid-East, Midlands and Dublin were more likely to leave for work by 7.30am compared to 26% of commuters in the Border region.