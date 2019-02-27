Donegal Fastest Child Finals a huge success

The finals of Donegal’s Fastest Child were held at a busy and exciting Finn Valley Centre this week.

A large crowd turned out in unseasonably excellent weather for a fun event supported by schools from as far as Killybegs, Clonmany, Belcruit Acres and Loughanure.

The project, which is driven each year by a group of coaches from Finn Valley A C and Athletics Ireland Dev officer Dermot Mc Granaghan, is part of an annual programme of Fastest Child, Sportshall, Track/Field and Cross Country, that more and more schools are now engaging.

Each child received a memento on check in and then it was time for the action.

231 children had qualified for the finals evening from 57 schools.

The fastest were..

U10 Girls Niamh Doogan Loughanure and Arianna Beales Dooish both on 4.50 followed by Ellen Temple Lurgybrack and Sarah Margey Naoimh Brid Muff ,Grace Mc Bride N B Convoy ,Lucy Campbell Glenswilly.

U10 Boys rendan Ndambira Colmcille Letterkenny with David Alamus Colmcille 2nd followed by Odhran Ryan Gaelscoil Leitir Ceanainn,Hamish Corrigan Holy Trinity,Tadgh Gallagher Holy Trinity.

U12 Girls Saoirse Alleyne Educate Together 1st, then Emma Friel Magherenagh ,Emily Kelly Sessiaghoneill,Jamie Mc Ginley Ballylast,Sarah O Donnell Clonmany,Casey Hegarty Marys Stranorlar.

U12 Boys Josh Ryan Lurgybrack, Louis Goudie Raphoe Central, Temple Akpo Colmcille, Emmanuel Adrogan Colmcille, Adam Rodgers Colmcille, Charlie Wheeler Browneknowe.