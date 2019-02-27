Consumers worried about financial situation & no deal Brexit

Consumers are more worried about their financial situation and the potential impact of a no deal Brexit.

A new Bank of Ireland survey shows consumer confidence dropped last month.

Businesses, meanwhile, are concerned that housing and broadband infrastructure across the country isn’t good enough .

57 per cent of firms in Connacht and Ulster also say transport services aren’t good enough – compared to 20 per cent in Dublin.

Group Chief Economist with Bank of Ireland, Loretta O’Sullivan, says the threat from Brexit is likely to cause problems for some time to come.