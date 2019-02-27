Concern over new regulations on importing vehicles from UK

People in Donegal who are looking to buy vehicles in the north or the UK are being warned that new regulations could hamper the process.

The Driver and Vehicle Licencing Agency has stopping issuing certificates of permanent export since the New Year making it near impossible to legally import vehicles into Donegal and the republic.

Cllr Paul Canning has been made aware of a number of cases locally, where people are finding it difficult to legally register a car here and is warning others to be vary of the changes: