Cllrs to vote on motion to allow Game Operators Operate in Urban Areas

The Letterkenny and Inishowen Municipal District members will meet on Tuesday, 12th March, to discuss adopting Part III of the Gaming and Lotteries Act 1956.

The current law was enacted by Donegal County Council, Letterkenny Urban District Council and Buncrana Urban District Council in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s, restricting slot machine operations to recreational seaside towns.

The proposed change will allow these game operators to establish in urban areas.

Anyone concerned with any change in the law to allow the development of slot machines in urban areas are asked to make a submission on the matter in writing by email or post by this Friday, 1st March to frontdesk@donegalcoco.ie or Aideen Doherty (Inishowen) / Patricia McIntyre (Letterkenny), Area Manager, Housing and Corporate Services, Donegal County Council, Neil T Blaney Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.