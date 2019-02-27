Cllr. Dessie Shiels announces decision to resign from Council

Cllr. Dessie Shiels has announced his decision to resign from Donegal County Council.

He is to formally submit his resignation on Friday.

In a statement this afternoon, Cllr Shiels thanked everyone who campaigned and voted for him to be elected in 2014 but due to other commitments, he will not be seeking re-election in May 2019.

Cllr. Shiels has nominated Letterkenny’s Mr Eugene Gallagher as his replacement on Donegal County Council for co-option as an independent public representative for the Letterkenny Electoral area at the upcoming March 2019 meeting of the County Council.

Concluding, Cllr. Shields says he has every confidence that Eugene will be an excellent public representative and will make his mark with Donegal County Council for many years to come.

‘Eugene’s character, life experience and way with people make him an ideal replacement for me and I am sure he will be elected on his own right as a very popular candidate in the May 2019 County Council election and I wish him every success.‘