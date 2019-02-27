Ardara to host “Pat Shovlin All Star Weekend”

The weekend of 6/7th of April will see CLG Ard an Ratha host the “Pat Shovlin All Star weekend” in memory of their popular Clubman and County Goalkeeping coach who passed away from cancer at the tender age of 41 in 2017.

A committee of friends of Pat have been working on the event which will see all proceeds being donated to Three of Pats Family’s chosen Charities, The Irish Cancer Society, The Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital and Donegal Hospice.

The highlight of the weekend will see the Donegal 2012 All Ireland winning team take on “Pats All Stars” a team managed by Monaghan Manager Malachy O’Rourke with stars from all over Ireland icluding – Steven McDonnell, Oisin McConville and Aaron Kernan(Armagh), Sean Kavanagh, Joe McMahon and Owen Mulligan (Tyrone), Daniel Hughes and Benny Coulter (Down), John Doyle (Kildare), Conor McManus, Paul Finlay and Dick Clerkin (Monaghan), Paddy Bradley, Chrissie McKaigue and Enda Muldoon (Derry), Finian Hanley (Galway)

and Eamon O’Hara (Sligo), with a others to be named in the next few weeks.

The game will take place on Saturday evening at 6.30.pm in Pearse Memorial Park with a meet and greet after in the Clubhouse followed by a Championship Preview with MC Sean Perry who will chair a debate on the

2019 championship season.

The night will finish off with a charity dance in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel in aid of the named charities as will a tractor run being hosted by the Midwest Donegal Vintage Club will take place from Pearse Memorial Park at 2.pm. Admission to all events is by donation and it is hoped that people from all over the County will turn out in memory of the Wee Man from Ballykilduff who left such a mark on so many people in his all too short life.