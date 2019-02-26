Tributes paid to Brendan Mc Laughlin

Tributes have been paid to Brendan Mc Laughlin, the 51 year old Stranorlar man who became Ireland’s longest surviving transplant recipient.

Brendan, who had Cystic Fibrosis, received a lung transplant at Freeman’s Hospital in Newcastle in 1992, and since then, he’s been a health campaigner and advocate for change in legislation governing organ donation.

At present, Health Minister Simon Harris is considering legislation under which people would opt out of organ donation rather than opt in.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Philip Watt, the CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, said adopting such a law would be a fitting tribute to Brendan…………