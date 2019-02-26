Tanaiste reaffirms commitments to A5 upgrade

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley says she has received a positive response after challenging Tánaiste Simon Coveney to recommit €400 million for the A5 upgrade.

At a committee hearing in Leinster House, the West Tyrone MP also asked Mr Coveney to guarantee that the deferral of €27 million to meet the National Children’s Hospital shortfall would delay the start of the project.

Welcoming the Tánaiste’s commitments, Ms Begley says she will be holding the Irish government to account, and ensuring that the promised funds are forthcoming: