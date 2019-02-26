Richard Kerr Racing Fundraising Cycle

Richard Kerr Racing will host their annual fundraising cycle this Sunday 3rd March.

The event is 35 Mile cycle at a controlled pace starting and finishing in Carrigans.

The route goes to Nixons Corner, Manorcunningham and Rossgier before return to Carrigans.

Sign on will be from 9am to 10am at Leo McGurk’s cccp yard in Carrigans.

In 2019, Richard will once again compete in the Supersport 600 class on the British Super Bike series.

Refreshments and Raffle will take place after the cycle in the Carriginn bar.