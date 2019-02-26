Man detained in Derry INLA probe is released pending PPS file

A 65 year old male arrested yesterday on suspicion of fraudulent evasion of excise duty has been released pending a report to the PPS.

The arrest was made following the seizure of 10,280 illicit cigarettes and 14.45 kilograms of illicit tobacco from a shop in the Galliagh area of Derry.

11 shops in total were searched as part of an operation targeting alleged INLA criminality.

A total of 28,260 cigarettes and 19.9 kilograms of hand-rolling tobacco was seized, with seven of the 11 shops found to have illegal produce.