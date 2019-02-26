Institute suspend player involved in betting investigation

Institute Football Club have suspended the player at the centre of a recent betting incident.

The player in question placed a bet on Ballymena to beat Institute on Saturday 9th February, a game Ballymena won 2-1.

Under the rules, a player cannot bet on any team in any tournament or league in which that player’s team competes.

In a statement this morning the club have confirmed the player has admitted responsibility.

He has been suspended and Institute are working with the NIFL and IFA to determine further action.

 

 

