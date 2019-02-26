Inishowen woman scammed five figure sum by bogus caller

It’s emerged that a woman from Inishowen has been scammed a large five figure sum after falling victim to a bogus caller.

A male rang the woman in November, impersonating a representative from Eircom and stating that there was an issue with her broadband.

The man seemingly provided relevant numbers and the call led to the woman giving her online banking details.

By the time her bank and Gardai intervened, a large amount of money had been withdrawn from her account overseas.

Detective Paul Lynch is warning people to be on high alert: