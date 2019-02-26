Horgan happy with performance and point in Dublin

Finn Harps picked up another good result on Monday night as they held St. Patrick’s Athletic to a draw in Inchicore.

It finished 0-0, Harps followed up Friday night’s home draw with Dundalk with another impressive result and it was another good performance from a side that have started life back in the Premier Division very well.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan was happy with the the clean sheet and point on the road…

Next up for Finn Harps is a home game against Sligo Rovers this Friday night.

Sligo will go into that game on the back of another home defeat – they were beaten 2-1 at home by Cork City last night – Ramelton’s Kyle Callan McFadden scoring the Sligo goal.

Horgan is expecting another tough game against Rovers at Finn Park…