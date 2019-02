An investigation has been launched following an aggravated burglary in Manorcunningham.

Four masked men entered a house in Drumcairn at around 8.15pm last night, it’s understood that they were armed with weapons.

Gardai have confirmed that the occupants of the house were uninjured but have been left badly shaken.

The scene remains sealed off and a forensic examination is due to be carried out today.

Garda Charlene Anderson urged anyone with information to come forward: