Elderly woman robbed at busy Letterkenny area

Gardai are appealing for information after an elderly woman was robbed in Letterkenny at the weekend.

The 77 year old was approached by two men near the Courtyard Shopping Centre car park at around 7.30pm on Sunday evening last.

One of the men forcefully grabbed her wallet and the two made off in the direction of the Pearse Road area of the town.

The two men are believed to be in their early 20s and from western European origin.

Garda Charlene Anderson says it was a very traumatising incident for the victim: