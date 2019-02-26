Donegal lotto winner collects winnings

Donegal lotto winner Charlie Meehan has today collected his €500,000 winnings from National Lottery headquarters in Dublin.

The 84-year-old retired farmer and cancer survivor from Manorcunningham was one of two EuroMillions Plus winners who claimed €1 million between them on the same day.

Charlie, who decided to go public with his win, purchased his golden ticket at Barclay’s Newsagents in Raphoe for the EuroMillions Draw on February 5th.

He says having his health is like winning the Lotto for him.