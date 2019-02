Derry City got their second win of the Premier Division season, beating Waterford United 3-2 at Brandywell on Monday.

The game had goals, entertainment and plenty of incident. The win lifts City to third in the table.

Speaking with Martin Holmes, Manager Declan Devine was full of compliments for his sides…

Before the game Ciaran Harkin signed an improved contract – He opened the scoring for Derry in the first half and was delighted to get the win…