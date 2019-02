Crockahenny Wind Farm in Inishowen is currently inviting local organisations to apply for funding under its community fund.

Since its launch in 2014, the fund has invested over €21,000 in 20 community projects within the vicinity of the wind farm.

The fund which is available to support local organisations in the delivery of community projects and initiatives is valued at over €4,000 this year.

The closing date for applications is Friday March 15th.