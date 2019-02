There are calls for the Fisheries Local Area Action Group Strategy to be extended to include Magheraroarty.

The FLAG programme is administered by BMI and last year funded 47 coastal projects in Donegal.

Glenties Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig is this year calling on funding to be secured for the provision of a building and cold room at Mageraroarty pier for use by local fishermen.

He believes its an industry that deserves to be adequately resourced: