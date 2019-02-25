School climate strike to be held outside Council offices

A school climate strike is to be held outside the Donegal County Council Building in Lifford next month.

The strike, organised for March 15th by a secondary school student from Buncrana, aims to highlight the frustration and discontent of school children at the inaction of Government on the issue of climate change.

It comes in the wake of similar protests which have been organised throughout Europe as part of a campaign originally started by 16 year old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

16 year old Conal O’Boyle has organised the action, he says it’s important to send a clear message out: