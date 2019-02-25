Over 530 planned surgeries cancelled at LUH since 2017

New figures have revealed that a total of 539 planned operations at Letterkenny University Hospital have been cancelled over the past two years.

The data also shows that insufficient bed capacity at the hospital was the primary reason for the overwhelming majority of surgeries having to be cancelled since 2017.

Only 19 patients cancelled appointments themselves last year with just eight in 2017.

The information was provided via Parliamentary Question to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, he’s described it as a scandalous situation: