Over 28,000 cigarettes seized during operation in Derry today

An operation targeting INLA criminality in Derry has resulted in the seizure of over 28,000 cigarettes and almost 20kgs of hand-rolling tobacco.

Other counterfeit goods and mobile phones were also seized today during searches carried out by HMRC officers and supported by the PSNI at 11 shops in the city.

On foot of the operation which targeted the the supply of illicit tobacco products to local shops by INLA, a 65 year old male was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent evasion of excise duty in respect of 10,280 illicit cigarettes and 14.45 kilograms of illicit tobacco seized from one of the shops.

A five figure sum of money was also recovered as suspected proceeds of crime.

The man remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure of the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit said he is very concerned that 7 of the 11 shops that were searched were found to have illicit cigarettes on their premises.

This brings the total of shops in the Derry/ Strabane area facilitating the sale of illicit cigarettes to 17 since December 2018.

He was warned retailers who stock and sell such cigarettes and customers that they may be indirectly funding INLA terrorism and criminality.