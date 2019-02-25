New figures show major ambulance shortcomings in Inishowen

New figures show the number of ambulance call outs in Inishowen rose by 12% between 2016 and 2018.

A total of 2,335 call outs were made on the peninsula last year with 1,968 of those dispatched from the ambulance base in Carndonagh, meaning the rest were dispatched elsewhere.

The data also shows that the majority of those who had to wait for over an hour for an ambulance were in the North Inishowen area.

Cllr Martin McDermott says while discussions are taking place over establishing a second ambulance crew on the peninsula, it’s clear that North Inishowen must be made a top priority: