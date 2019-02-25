Ken Block to take part in Donegal International Rally

World Motorsport superstar Ken Block has confirmed on his social media that he plans to take part in the Joule Donegal International Rally this June.

The American is partaking in a world tour in a Ford Escort Cosworth which gets underway on St. Patrick’s weekend and he says that the Donegal Rally is a Tarmac rally which he has always wanted to compete in.

Block races for the Hoonigan Racing Division and has taken part in Rally America, the World Rally Championship and many more, including Rallycross Championships.

The Donegal Rally is taking place on the 21st-23rd of June and is always a hotly anticipated event on the Motorsport calendar.