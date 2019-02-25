Jobs boost for North West

40 new jobs are being announced this morning for Carrick-on-Shannon and Dublin.

The new positions are with the County Leitrim based lender Avantcard following a new partnership announced last year with An Post.

The announcement of these new jobs comes on the back of an additional 58 people joining the Avantcard workforce over the last eighteen months.

The financial services company currently employs 220 people here and the new positions will be divided between its headquarters in Carrick-on-Shannon and a satellite office in Dublin.

The positions include customer-facing roles, roles supporting the new An Post partnership announced last year, and a number of specialist roles to support planned business growth for the future.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys says today’s announcement marks a great day for Carrick-on-Shannon and represents a huge vote of confidence in the local workforce…..adding that its living proof you don’t have to be based in a big city to make a big impact.