Jason Black has finished second in the Race Across Oman in an unofficial time of 40 hours and 35 minutes.

The race, which is over 1,000km of non-stop cycling, is considered one of the toughest endurance races in the world as it is a self-supported ultra-cycling event.

Black finished behind Peruvian Rodney Soncco, who had a record breaking time of 38 hours 17 minutes.