Irish Water to consider replacing Falcarragh pipes

Irish Water has agreed to consider replacing a two kilometre stretch of pipe in Falcarragh after what’s been described as the 16th burst on the network in just over two years.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Seamus O’Domhnaill says when he raised the issue before, he was told a replacement programme wasn’t justified, but after discussions in recent days, they have agreed to re-assess the situation.

Cllr O’Domhnaill says after a significant investment in a new treatment plant in the area, it makes no sense to have a below par pipeline taking the water from it…………