An investigation is continuing after a valuable cross was stolen from a church in Greencastle.

The burglary occurred at St Finian’s Church of Ireland, the oldest of the five churches in the parish.

The break-in was discovered by two members of the congregation on Friday, when it appeared that an intruder had forced open the door into the vestry at the rear of the building overnight.

Reverend Suzanne Cousins says while the damage was minimal, the intrusion has shocked the local community: