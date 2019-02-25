Funding secured to upgrade notorious accident blackspot

Funding has been secured to upgrade the road at one of the county’s worst accident blackspots.

An investment of around €50,000 is understood to have been secured for safety works at Knock Crossroads, Ballybofey and at Rockfield Road Navenny.

Knock Crossroads has been the scene of numerous accidents as recently as last weekend, with confusion arising among some motorists as to which side has right of way at the junction.

In announcing the funding local Councillor Patrick McGowan says it will come as a relief to local people: