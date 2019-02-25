Call from action after break in at Castlederg church

A Castlederg Councillor is urging the PSNI and Gardai to prioritise an operation to stop what he says is a gang responsible for a series of thefts and robberies in the Castlederg and Finn Valley area.

Cllr Ruairí Mc Hugh was speaking after thieves were interrupted at 5.30 yesterday afternoon as they attempted to take money from a prayer box at St Patrick’s Church in Castlederg.

They were intercepted by two elderly parishioners, pushing one man to the side as they escaped.

Investigations are continuing, and the church will remain closed until 1pm tomorrow.

Cllr mc Hugh says while he believes this burglary is a one off, there is a wider problem that needs to be addressed……………