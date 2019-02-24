USL: Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic to contest League Cup Final

Letterkenny Rovers and Cockhill Celtic will face off the USL League Cup Final following their semi-final wins on the weekend.

On Saturday night, Letterkenny took on Bonagee in the first of the semi-finals and that was won on penalties by Rovers. The game finished 1-1 after extra-time and Letterkenny needed just 2 of their spot kicks converted to win.

On Sunday, Cockhill Celtic had beat Fanad United 5-0 to reach the final. Laurence Toland scored a hat-trick for Cockhill with the other two goals coming from OG’s.