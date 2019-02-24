It was a game we controlled for 45 minutes – Declan Bonner

Donegal have lost two of their four league games so far in this year’s Division 2 of the National Football League.

Sunday saw them lose out to Fermanagh by 0-13 v 0-10, in a game that saw them control much of the action and lead by 0-08 v 0-04 at half-time.

A poor second half display that yielded just two points from frees was their undoing as Fermanagh tagged on 9 points in that second period to pick up the away win.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner spoke with Tom Comack after the loss in Letterkenny…