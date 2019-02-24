Harps set for Pat’s test

Finn Harps are back in action tomorrow night when Ollie Horgan’s side takes on St. Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park (kick-off 7.45). It’s a quick turnaround for Harps after the energy sapping draw with Dundalk at Finn Park on Friday night. Recovery for part-time players is more difficult but Horgan isn’t using that as an excuse in regard to taking on Pat’s who have won their two opening League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures.

“Pat’s have made a good start with two wins against Cork and Sligo. Harry Kenny will want to keep that momentum going tomorrow night at Richmond Park so we’re in for a hell of battle to get something from the game. We just have a point from two matches. We haven’t done badly performance wise but we need to get some more points on the board early to give the lads a bit of confidence. While it was great to get the draw against Dundalk it was hard earned and we’ll only see when the final whistle blows tomorrow night whether the physical toll from the quick turnaround in games was too much or not.”

“Pat’s are up there at the top with Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians. It might be early days but a maximum six points on the board is a very nice start to the season. We’re five behind that so we’re going to Richmond Park to get a result against a side that hasn’t conceded a goal in the games against Cork and Sligo. Getting a bit more going forward will be needed and hopefully some of our attacking players can find the back of the net tomorrow night. Harry Kenny has plenty of experience at the back in likes of Simon Madden and Ian Bermingham. Then you have excellent players like Conor Clifford, Rhys McCabe and Chris Forrester who can really do damage in the final third of the pitch. And then you have a striker of Mikey Drennan’s calibre who has scored the winner in the last two games for them.”

In teams news Harry Ascroft and Mark Timlin are injured while Mark Coyle is a doubt after struggling in the closing stages against Dundalk.