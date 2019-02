The Donegal Hurlers were beaten by Down in Newry on Sunday by 3-21 v 1-15 in Division 2B of the National Hurling League.

The damage was done in the first half as Down scored all three of their goals in that first period. 3-11 v 0-08 was the score at the break.

Donegal are still without a single point in that Division after four games.

Next up for Mickey McCann’s men will be a clash with fellow strugglers Warwickshire at home next week.