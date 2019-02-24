Declan Boyle finishes second in Birr as Josh Moffett claims victory

Declan and Brian Boyle finished second overall in the Birr Stages Rally in their Fiesta WRC, 24.8 seconds behind winner Josh Moffett in his Ford Fiesta.

Top seed Roy White finished third in a Fiesta WRC, 1 minute 18.9 seconds behind Boyle. Peadar Hurson and David Bogie made up the rest of the top 5, in a Fiesta WRC and Skoda Fabia R5 respectively.

Joseph McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney finished 9th overall in the Mini WRC, 3 minutes 21.3 seconds off Josh Moffett.

Kevin Eves and Chris Melly were second in the Modified section in their Toyota Corolla while Michael Boyle, Declan Boyle’s son, won Group N.

Martin Walsh caught up with Declan Boyle at the finish ramp…