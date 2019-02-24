Brian O’Donnell gives the run-down on WAAR 2019

With fierce displays of stamina, strength and speed, WAAR or the Wild Atlantic Adventure Race is one of the most challenging adventure races in Ireland, and this year it returns once again to the West Donegal coast with headline sponsor Randox Teoranta in tow for the fifth year.

This year’s WAAR promises to deliver a thrilling adrenalin rush for participant and spectator alike. Both expert and novice will take to the demanding 55.5km course or 39km sprint on Saturday, May 11th.

The full route features a 10km run, 42.5km cycle, 2km hike and 1km kayak, starting and finishing at C.L.G. Naomh Muire in Mullaghderg. This year, for the first time, the race will also be included in the National Adventure Race Series, allowing competitors to gain points towards becoming the all-Ireland Adventure Race champion 2019.

Brian O’Donnell joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to look ahead to this year’s event…