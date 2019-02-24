Athletics: Ulster Senior Cross Country & Ulster Indoor Championships

The Ulster Senior Cross Country Championships took place at Lurgan on Saturday and it was a good meet for the City of Derry Spartans Club.

Breege Connolly was the individual winner of the women’s championship while the men’s team won the team title for the third year in a row. The winning team members were Declan Reed, who won a Silver medal, Mark Long, who won bronze, Kyle Doherty, John Lenehan, Noel Logan and Stephen McAlary.

There were lots of Donegal winners at the Ulster Indoor Championships which took place in Abbottstown in Dublin.

Patsy McGonagle reviewed the action with Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport…