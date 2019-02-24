64% of delegates vote against Donegal’s Croke Park motion at Congress

The motion put forward by Donegal GAA at GAA Congress to prevent sides from nominating Croke Park as a home venue in Inter-County Championship matches has been defeated.

64% of delegates voted against the motion, with it needing 60% of the vote to pass.

Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath spoke on behalf of the motion which he said was inspired by a sense of fair play.

Donegal’s Central Council Delegate Séamus Ó Domhnaill joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss the vote and what he feels the motion being defeated means…