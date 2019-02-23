WNT call-ups for Amber Barrett and Tyler Toland

Milford’s Amber Barrett, who plays for Peamount United and St. Johnston’s Tyler Toland, who is a Kildrum Tigers player, have both been called up to the Republic of Ireland’s Woman’s National Team squad for an upcoming double header with Wales.

Coach Colin Bell has selected a 20 player squad for the ties which will take place on Thursday, February 28 and Tuesday, March 5 in Marbella, Spain.

Ireland are set to play two of the three international friendlies lined this year next week ahead of the start of the UEFA 2021 European Championships qualifying in September. Ireland were placed in Group I and will face Germany, Ukraine, Greece and Montenegro in their bid to qualify for their first-ever major international tournament.