Tyrone beat Monaghan for first win of 2019 NFL

Tyrone were 1-16 v 0-12 winners over Monaghan on Saturday night in a bottom of the table clash in Division 1 of the National Football League.

Peter Harte scored the only goal of the game with just three minutes played at Healy Park in Omagh and that goal was the difference between the side at half-time when the Red Hands led by 1-07 v 0-07.

Harte scored 1-06 for Tyrone while Conor McManus hit 0-07 for the visitors. Tyrone scored 8 points in a row in the second half, keeping Monaghan scoreless for 27 minutes of the second half.

5,896 people attended tonight’s fixture and the Tyrone support will be happy with their side getting their first win of the campaign – a win which they hope will spur them on and help them retain Division 1 status for next year.

Francis Mooney was there for Highland Radio Sport…